Noida shooting range to be named after 'Shooter Dadi'

Lucknow, June 22 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to name the shooting range in Noida after the international shooter Chandro Tomar, popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi'.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave instructions in this regard on Tuesday.

Chandro Tomar died at the age of 89 in April due to Covid.