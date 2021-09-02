Noida Supertech case: Yogi orders SIT to probe role of officials

According to the government spokesman, "Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to form an SIT at the government level immediately for investigation in Noida's twin towers case. Instructions have been given to fix the accountability of officers who were associated with this case from 2004 to 2017."

Lucknow, Sep 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the setting up of a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the collusion between the Noida authority and the real estate company Supertech for the illegal construction of two 40- storey twin towers in Noida.

He added that the SIT has been ordered to take a time-bound action.

The chief minister had said on Wednesday that strict action will be taken against the guilty officials in the Noida twin towers case.

The development came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Allahabad High Court's verdict that had ordered the demolition of two 40-storey twin towers -- Tower Apex and Tower Ceyane in Noida.

A judgement passed by the two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice M.R. Shah, said that the construction was illegal and the result of collusion between the Noida authority and the real estate company, Supertech.

The Supreme Court directed the real estate developer Supertech to refund the money of flat owners concerned with a 12 per cent rate of interest within two months.

"Within 2 months, all the amount invested by the allotted flat owners is to be refunded by the petitioner (Supertech)," the court said in its judgement.

The Allahabad High Court had on April 11, 2014 passed the judgement, ordering the demolition of the two 40-storey twin towers.

--IANS

amita/dpb