Noise unveils new smartwatch in India

"Everyone at Noise seeks to provide our consumers with products that are specifically tailored to meet their demands. We aim to unleash the limitless possibilities of technology and budget, which redefine smartwatches. With the launch of NoiseFit Core, we strive to provide the customer with an affordable yet professional, technologically driven smart wearable experience," Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said in a statement.

The Smartwatch is available for sale on Noise's website in charcoal black and silver grey colour options.

The smartwatch features a round dial display of 1.28 TFT with a 240 x 240 pixels fluid resolution. It has a button on the right side of the watch for navigating across UI to perform multiple tasks.

The NoiseFit Core is equipped with a heart rate monitor along with 13 sports modes and is certified to be sweat and water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

The smartwatch is compatible with the NoiseFit app and aims to offer seamless sync with Bluetooth 5. Users are also provided with access to weather updates, calls, messages and are enabled music and camera control after connecting the smartwatch with the app.

With the 285mAh battery, the smartwatch offers longevity of up to 7 days in addition to a standby time of up to 30 days.

Recently, Noise has been ranked as India's number 1 Wearable Watch Brand for the fifth consecutive quarter. The homegrown brand leads the industry with a 28.6 per cent market share in 2Q21 as per International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Q2 2021.

