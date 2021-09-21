Nokia G50 5G phone may debut at Oct 6 HMD Global launch

If the rumours are true we should see the debut of the Nokia G50 5G smartphone and T20 Android tablet among others, reports GSMArena.

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has confirmed a new product launch event set for October 6. During the event, smartphone maker may launch new few feature phones, smartphones as well as a tablet.

The tablet is expected to feature a 10.36-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a Unisoc processor, and will be available in Wi-Fi and 4G variants.

The Nokia T20 may also run Android 11 out of the box and a listing has revealed it will have support for 10W charging.

The G50 5G is expected to bring a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset paired with a 6.8-inch HD+ display and a 4,850 mAh battery.

The upcoming Nokia smartphone may come in Blue and Midnight Sun colour options and support 5G connectivity.

The Nokia G50 5G is also expected to house a triple rear camera setup with some tipsters affirming that this includes a 48MP main sensor.

The smartphone maker recently launched the 'Nokia C01 Plus', the latest addition to its C-series smartphones with a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail Ltd in India.

The Nokia C01 Plus is available in India starting Monday in blue and purple colour variants for Rs 5,999 across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia C01 Plus comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with thick bezels on the top and the bottom. The smartphone houses a 2MP front facing camera. At the rear, it packs a 5MP HDR camera. Both cameras have dedicated LED flash.

