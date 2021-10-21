Nokia launches 'C30' in India starting at Rs 10,999

The Nokia C30 comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively, across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com. It is available in green and white colour options.

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) In a bid to strengthen its popular C-series portfolio of smartphones, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Thursday unveiled budget-friendly Nokia C30 in two storage variants.

"The new Nokia C30 is the most powerful addition to our C-series range, and it epitomizes what this range stands for -- a holistic smartphone experience at an accessible price point," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.

"The Nokia C30 is an answer to what people have been asking for - more time between charges, bigger screen, our signature security and durability, and an accessible price point," Kochhar added.

The smartphone features a 6.82-inch HD+ display and 6,000 mAh battery that the company said can last up to three days on single charge. It also sports a 13MP dual camera.

Customers who choose to avail the JioExclusive offer will get an instant price support of 10 per cent or a maximum of Rs 1,000 on the best buy price, and will have to pay Rs 9,999 and 10999 for the 3GB and 4GB variant, respectively.

