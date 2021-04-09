Nokia maker HMD Global introduces 6 new phones

At top of the new portfolio are the Nokia X20 and Nokia X10, powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform, Android 11 straight out of the box, ZEISS Optics and innovative AI solutions.

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones and accessories, has launched six new smartphones -- Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10 -- in three distinct series with innovative features.

With a wide 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display, Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 also come with a 100 per cent compostable case in the sales box, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

"We want you to trust that we put security at the heart of everything we do – Nokia smartphones come with security and software updates for extra piece of mind. And we want people to keep their phones for longer, thanks to our signature durability," said Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global.

The Nokia X20 comes with 32MP front camera and 64MP quad camera on the rear. The Nokia X10 offers 48MP quad-camera.

"Finding that perfect balance between specs and affordability is what the G-series is all about. The C-series, meanwhile, thrives on delivering ultra-high value tech to the smartphone market," said Stephen Taylor, CMO, HMD Global.

The three Nokia series devices will will be available in select markets globally starting this month.

--IANS

na/