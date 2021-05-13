Nokia tops India's optical networks market: Report

According to independent global research firm Omdia, Nokia's comprehensive and innovative product portfolio coupled with its strong presence in the country has enabled it to consistently increase its share in the optical networks field.

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia grew by more than 10 per cent in 2020, acquiring over 25 per cent market share to gain the top position in India's optical networks market, a report said on Thursday.

"India's dynamic optical networks market is on a growth path with an ever-increasing data consumption," Ian Redpath, Practice Leader, Transport Networks & Components at Omdia, said in a statement.

"Nokia's Photonic Service Engine based products have changed the game by allowing the service providers to improve the capacity while managing costs," Redpath added.

The report mentioned that India's optical networks market is valued at more than $415 million, spread across all layers of telecom networks, including backhaul, access, aggregation and National Long Distance.

This is set to grow in the next few years because of continuous growth in mobile data consumption, the report said.

As per Nokia's MBiT Index 2021, the overall average data usage per month registered a CAGR of 76 per cent from 2015-2020, touching 13.5GB in December 2020.

--IANS

vc/arm