Nominations begin for 1st phase of panchayat polls in Andhra

Display of ward-wise electoral rolls of gram panchayats by the returning officer will begin on the same day of nominations in all the four phases of elections.

Nominations will be accepted between 10.30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Amaravati, Jan 29 (IANS) Nominations for the first phase of four phase rural local bodies' (panchayat) elections have started on Friday and will last for three days.

Last day for receiving nominations for sarpanches and ward members for the first phase will end at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Only two persons will be allowed to accompany the candidates.

The election will be held on February 9 from 6.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., and the counting of votes will start from 4 p.m. on the same day.

As many as 18 revenue divisions will go to polls in the first phase: Srikakulam, Tekkali, Palakonda, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Peddapuram, Narasapuram, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Kavali, Nandyal, Kurnool, Kadiri, Jammalamadugu, Kadapa, Rajampeta and Chittoor.

Except Vizianagaram, elections have been scheduled in all the districts in the first phase.

As many as 3,249 villages will go for polls, which contain 32,504 wards.

