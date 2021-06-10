Nominations for Padma Awards 2022 open till September 15

"Nominations or recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal https://padmaawards.gov.in," said a Home Ministry statement.

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The Central government on Thursday opened the online nominations for the Padma Awards 2022. The last date for nominations is September 15, 2021. The awards will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day in 2022.

The government is committed to transform the Padma Awards into ‘People's Padma', said the Home Ministry, adding that all citizens are therefore requested to make nominations, including self-nomination.

The nominations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the Padma portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her/his respective field or discipline.

The Home Ministry has requested all Central ministries and departments, states and Union Territories, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, and Institutes of Excellence that concerted efforts may be made to identify the talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from among women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, Divyang persons and those who are doing selfless service to society.

The Padma Awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are amongst the highest civilian awards in the country.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognise ‘work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. However, government servants, including those working with public sector units (PSUs), except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for the Padma Awards.

--IANS

