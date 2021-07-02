Nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award open till Aug 15

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The online nomination or recommendation process for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award is open till August 15.

The nominations or recommendations are being received online on the Ministry of Home Affairs' website https://nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in.

The Union government has instituted the highest civilian award in the field of contribution to the unity and integrity of the country in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The awards seek to recognise notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India.