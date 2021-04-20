Non-essential shops in Patna to open 3 days a week

Patna, April 20 (IANS) Amid the rise in the number of Covid-positive patients, the authorities in Patna have issued fresh guidelines on the operation of non-essential shops. Chandrashekhar Singh, the District Magistrate of Patna, directed that non-essential shops will remain open only three days a week.

The decision was taken after 2,672 Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Monday.

"We have directed the SHOs to visit their respective jurisdictions and ensure closure of non-essential shops in the district. The officers are also directed to make people aware on the guidelines pertaining to the pandemic," Singh said on Monday.

As per the fresh guidelines, electrical goods, electronic goods, salons, beauty parlours, furniture and jewellery shops will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while garment shops, readymade shops, shops selling shoes, dry cleaners, utensils, sports equipment, agriculture equipment, etc will be open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

According to officials, the Covid-19 situation in Bihar is alarming and has reached the stage of 'community spreading'.

In the last 24 hours (since Sunday), 7,487 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Bihar and 41 people including former education minister Mewalal Chaudhary lost their lives.

In Patna, 6 persons died in PMCH, 8 in NMCH and one in Paras hospital. The health department of Bihar has conducted 83,361 tests on Monday.

