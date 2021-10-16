Non-local street vendor killed by militants in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) A non-local street vendor was shot and killed by militants on Saturday in the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources said a non-local street vendor was shot and critically injured by militants near the Eidgah park in Srinagar city.

"He was shifted to hospital for treatment where doctors said he was dead on arrival. The area has been surrounded for searches", sources said.