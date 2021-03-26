Non-profit organisation Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam to contest Kerala Assembly polls

By Aiman Khan

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], March 26 (ANI): A non-profit organisation formed by an industry group Anna-Kitex is contesting the ongoing Assembly polls in Kerala's Ernakulam district.



Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam, in 2015, has contested in local body elections and came to power in Kizhakkambalam gram panchayat in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

"When we started as a non-profit organisation in 2012, the idea was to make a model village. But the political parties started opposing us. Eventually, we decided to contest the Panchayat election 2015 and we won 17 seats out of 19," Chief of Twenty20 Sabu M Jacob told ANI.

"We have made our panchayat corruption-free. In the first five years, we focused on basic amenities. This time we are focusing more on things like shopping malls," Jacob said.

"We are contesting in eight seats in the Ernakulam. Initially, we thought of contesting 14 seats but could not find out right people to contest so we limited to 8 seats," he said.

"People are looking for change as they are frustrated and are upset with Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," he added.

Jacob also said that the party manifesto include promises to make the state corruption-free and digital development.

A resident of Kizhakkambalam said that in the reign of Twenty20, their monthly expenses have dropped to Rs 1000.

"We are happy and satisfied," he said.

Elections in Kerala will be held on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

