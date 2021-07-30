'Non-vaccinated population may be affected most by 3rd Covid wave'

Panaji, July 30 (IANS) Goa's non-vaccinated population is likely to be affected the most in case a third wave of the pandemic hits the coastal state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

"The non-vaccinated category of the population is likely to be affected the most incase of a third wave occurrence. The symptoms that may occur depends from person to person and type of variant," Rane told the state Legislative Assembly in a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Aleixo Lourenco.