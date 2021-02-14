Non-violence, peace are foundations of prosperous society, says Om Birla

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said non-violence and peace and the gospel of universal love are the foundations of a prosperous society.



"Ideals of non-violence (Ahimsa), peace (shanti), and the gospel of universal love are the foundations of a prosperous society. Progress is not possible without peace, the Speaker said. Once peace prevails, a country can channelize her resources for development. Strengthening democracy, maximising welfare and optimum peace should be the objectives of every country," the Speaker said while remembering the teachings of Lord Mahavir.

He attended Panchakalyanak Pratistha Mahotsabva at Bijolia, Rajasthan's Bhilwara and also met Sant Shiromani 108 Aacharya Pungab Shri Sudhasagar Ji Maharaj and sought his blessings, according to an official release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker said that society has an important role in our personality development and Shri Sudhasagar Ji Maharaj, through his teachings and service, has given a new direction to the society so that positivity, spiritualism and knowledge shape personality of our present and future generations.

"The sanskaras imparted by the Sant Shiromani will continue to enlighten individuals and society, at large. Unconditional surrender to Guru reenergises us and guides us in the direction of rededicating ourselves to society. Kalyan through spiritual knowledge is the mantra of Shri Sudhasagar Ji Maharaj," the Lok Sabha Speaker said. (ANI)

