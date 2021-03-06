Nonagenarian among 7L senior citizens vaccinated in Raj (Ld correcting last para)

Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) Ninety-five-year-old socialist leader and former Bharatpur MP, Pandit Ramkishan, was among those who were administered the Covid-19 vaccine along with others aged above 60 and those above 45 years with comorbidities in Rajasthan on Saturday.

"Vaccination was a painless process. There is no sign of discomfort even though I received the shot almost six hours back. Let us support a scientific process to jointly fight one of the biggest existential threats to humanity -- economic, social and psychological. Caution is fine but courage is required to establish a new phenomenon. My only concern is an equitable treatment process for all," said the former MP.

Enthusiasm marked the third leg of the inoculation drive in the state, with senior citizens turning up in large numbers to get their jabs, with more than seven lakh of them getting vaccinated in the last five days.

Several VIPs, including Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, among others, have received the first shot of the vaccine in the last few days.

According to the state Health Department, 2.35 lakh people above 60 years of age and over 17,000 people suffering from serious illness in the age group of 45 to 59 years were vaccinated in Rajasthan on Friday.

