None allowed to take law in their hands: J'khand Guv

Ranchi, Jan 26 (IANS) Jharkhand Governor Droupdi Murmu unfurled the Tricolour at the Morabadi ground here on Sunday amid celebrations in the state to mark the 71st Republic Day.

While addressing people he said: "No one will be allowed to take the law in their own hands. The administration and government will work with sensitivity. The state government will deal tough with those who would try to disturb peace in the state."

"I am pained with the Chaibaasa and Lohardagga incidents. I appeal people to represent their side within the frame work of the constitution. Everyone has right to speak about their right. Everyone has right to live with their tradition and culture. The state will run as per the constitutional frame work and judgments of the supreme court. No one can be allowed to indulge in violence," said the Governor.

On January 19, seven tribals were beheaded by the supporters of Patthalgari in West Snghbhum (Chaibasa) district. On January 23, the people of the community pelted stones and burnt more than 50 vehicles and attacked the pro CCA rally in Lohardagga district. Curfew was imposed to control the situation. Chief Minister Hemant Soren unfurled the Tricolour at the police lines in the second capital Dumka. The Republic Day was celebrated with fun and fare in the entire state. ns/dpb