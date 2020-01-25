None like Sushil Modi in giving character certificate: Kishor

Patna, Jan 25 (IANS) The rift between the BJP and the JD-U in Bihar deepened further after poll strategist Prashant Kishor launched a blistering attack against deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Kishor, sharing an old video of Sushil Modi on Twitter, said: "Nobody can match Sushil Modi when it comes to giving character certificate. Earlier, he used to give certificate by saying, but now that he is the deputy chief minister, he does that by writing. His chronology is very clear."

In the video shared by Kishor, Sushil Modi is seen accusing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of deceiving the BJP. "Nitish Kumar is not Bihar and Bihar is not Nitish Kumar. Betrayal is in his DNA," Sushil Modi, who also slammed RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others in the same video, is seen saying.

Kishor also shared a tweet by Sushil Modi in which he praises Nitish Kumar. Sushil Modi's tweet says: "Everything is not fair in politics. He gave someone his chief ministership, helped someone get to the Rajya Sabha, gave someone - who had no experience in politics - a high rank in the organisation. But some people are thankless." Kishor has been miffed with his party JD-U of late and has raised questions on many issues including the recent CAA and the NPR. hindi-skp/bg