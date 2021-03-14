Normal water supply to resume in east Delhi by Sunday evening

Residents living in the national capital's eastern part have been facing the water shortage for the past 48 hours due to an interconnection work of a pipe carried out by the DJB.

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Water supply in several pockets of east Delhi will resume as usual latest by Sunday evening, said a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official.

A DJB official told IANS that several residents from east Delhi have reported major leakages in the supply line which led to the water entering the basement of their house, causing a threat to their building.

Taking immediate cognizance of the situation, the DJB started the repair and interconnection work.

The DJB admitted to the adverse impact on the water supply, particularly in east Delhi.

However, it claimed "the repair work is underway and will be completed soon".

Replying to the people's concerns, the DJB tweeted: "Generally the interconnection work takes 12 hours but on digging the road, it was noticed that a lot of entangled cables have restricted the free flow of water through the pipe."

The water supply in more than a dozen areas in east Delhi remained affected since Friday morning.

According to the DJB officials, the resumption of the water supply deadline was extended till Sunday evening.

Last week, the DJB had issued an advisory saying that due to the repair work of the pipeline, the water supply would remain affected for one day.

--IANS

pd/khz