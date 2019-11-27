Normalcy fast returning to Kashmir, terror incidents almost nil: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi[India], Nov 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that normalcy was fast returning to Kashmir and terror incidents have "almost come to nil" after the repeal of Article 370.

The minister said that the region has been facing terror incidents for the past 35 years and security forces were dealing with them effectively.



He was responding to the matter raised by Congress member K Suresh who referred to Tuesday's terror attack in Kashmir and accused the government of misleading the house about normalcy returning to the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

"The terror incidents have almost come to nil...normalcy is fast returning to Kashmir," Singh said.

The minister said if there is any terror incident, the entire House condemns it.

He said no major terror incident had taken place outside Kashmir in any other part of the country. (ANI)