Normalcy yet to return in MP even as Covid situation improves

Bhopal, June 6 (IANS) The pace of coronavirus infections is continuously slowing down in Madhya Pradesh but it will take some more time for life to return to normal in the state. The 'Corona curfew' will continue in the state till June 15 after which it is most likely that the curfew will be lifted.

Relaxation has been provided from the Corona curfew in the state from June 1 but life has still not completely returned to normal. Essential services are operational right from milk to grocery shops which remain open for a stipulated time. However, markets remain open partially and educational institutions are completely shut. Malls, cinema halls, public and religious events are prohibited.

City transport services remain closed. In the last few days, the government and the general public are feeling relieved due to the slowing pace of Covid infections.

The Covid positivity rate has come down from one per cent to 0.8 per cent now. There are five districts of the state in which not a single case of Covid-19 has been reported in the past few days. Cases of Covid-19 have been reported from Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. The government said, if the positivity rate is less than five per cent, the infection is said to be under control while the state has a positivity rate of 0.8 per cent now.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked people to exercise restrain despite the decline in the state's Covid positivity rate. He said, "Crisis Management Committees of villages, wards, cities and districts are keeping full vigil in the process of un-lockdown in the state. We have to inculcate Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, washing hands frequently etc. Shopkeepers will also have to adopt precautions like maintaining social distancing and prevent overcrowding.

Chouhan said, "Nearly 75,000 to 80,000 tests will be conducted daily in the state. Our effort is that if an infected person is found in any part of the state, he/she must be identified immediately. They must be placed in home quarantine or admitted to a Covid care centre and provided necessary treatment."

The Chief Minister said, "It is our endeavour that utmost care should be taken so that employment and businesses can operate and Covid-19 infection is also kept under control. I am sure that the cooperation of the people of the state will continue. Corona curfew will remain in force till June 15 but relaxation will be provided as per the requirement."

Due to Covid-19 infection in the months of April and May, it was reported that patients were not getting beds in the hospitals and were suffering from lack of oxygen. Black marketing of Remdesivir injections was taking place in large numbers in the state. Now the overall situation has improved as compared to the last month.

