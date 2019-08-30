North, South Goa likely to receive rainfall in next 3 hours

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): North and South Goa are likely to receive moderate rainfall in the next three hours, the Goa Meteorological Department (GMD) on Friday predicted.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that some of the isolated parts of the region will also receive heavy rainfall later in the day.

According to Skymet, Goa has witnessed very good rains this monsoon season. So much so that the region has already crossed its annual mean, in just eight months of the year.



"More than 90 per cent of the annual rains are seen in the Monsoon season. For Goa observatory, the annual rainfall amount is 2918 mm, however, this year, even before the end of August, Goa has now seen 2937 mm rains, which means it has easily surpassed its monthly rains," Skymet said. (ANI)

