North Andhra neglected by previous governments, says former UPSC member

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): North Andhra Pradesh has remained backward for last several decades "due to neglect of those in power" and 85 per cent of jobs should be given to the youth, former UPSC member KS Chalam said on Monday.

He was speaking at a meeting organized by intellectuals here.



The intellectuals unanimously resolved to support the proposal of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to make Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state.

They also celebrated the Andhra Pradesh cabinet's decision.

Former vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTU-K) Allam Appa Rao said Vizag was a readymade strategic location for the capital.

"A large pool of talent is available in the city and has good rail, road and air transport network."

Amid ongoing protests in Andhra Pradesh over the three-capital proposal, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Monday approved the high-power committee report at a cabinet meeting.

The cabinet approved the idea of three capitals -- Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as judicial capital, and Amaravati as legislative capital. (ANI)

