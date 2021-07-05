North Central Railway records highest ever growth in freight revenue in Q1 FY 2021-22

Briefing media persons, VK Tripathi, general manager (GM), NCR said, "This year NCR has achieved the best ever loading done in the first quarter of any financial year. During April-June 2021-22, the originating loading has been 4.32 MT as compared to 3.24 MT in the corresponding period of last year thereby an increase of 33.3 per cent over last year. The originating Goods earnings during April-June 2021-22 has been Rs 437.57 crore as against Rs 352.33 crore in last year, thereby an increase of 24.19 per cent over last year. There has been a significant increase in loading of containers, cement, POL and fly ash, etc."The GM said that North Central Railway, in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on "Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi" is committed for its best contributing to the growth of the nation's economy and serving passengers to their satisfaction.He emphasised that during these days, Railways have observed due care to follow COVID protocols and ensure social distancing, sanitization and use of masks at all workplaces and work sites. As the unlocking process is continuing with the moderation in COVID, passenger movement is picking up and accordingly coaching services are being gradually resumed.Tripathi said that Zonal Railway is gradually restoring train services in close consultation with Railway Board. Approximately, 86 per cent of mail express trains have been resumed and unreserved passenger trains are also now being resumed gradually. In addition, six pairs of NCR-owned Holiday/Summer Specials (82 trips) are also running to clear the extra rush of passengers."We have achieved the best ever punctuality performance of mail/express trains with 93.12 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-2022," he said.On infrastructural strengthening, Tripathi informed that in pursuance of Indian Railways' mission of 100 per cent electrification, NCR is aggressively striving for electrification of its entire territory.He said that in Financial Year 2021-22, a total 517 Route Kilometer (RKM) and 917 Track Kilometer (TKM) routes are targeted for electrification in NCR and by the end of FY 2022-23. NCR will be completely electrified with nearly 8700 TKM Electrified Routes, for which various works have already been sanctioned by the Railway Board.Tripathi told that in line with the National Initiative on Solar Mission, North Central Railway has attached topmost priority to Solar Energy generation and adopted 'Solar Mission - NCR' for 2021-22.He informed that till June 2021, Solar Power Plants of 11 MW capacity have been commissioned at different locations over NCR. (ANI)