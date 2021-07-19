North-east Delhi violence: Court to pronounce verdict in unlawful assembly case today

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A city court will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday in an unlawful assembly and looting shop case connecting to north-East Delhi violence.



It is to mention that this will be the first case in connection with north-East Delhi violence where judgement will be pronounced.

The order will be pronounced by Karkardooma's Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.

As per the prosecution, accused Suresh alias Bhatura was part of the unlawful assembly which was armed with lathis and 'sariyas' (rods) and committed rioting and they broke open the shutter lock of the shop of the complainant Asif, owned by Bhagat Singh.

The court on March 9, 2021, had ordered to frame charges against accused Suresh under Section 454 of Indian Penal Code (house trespass), Section 395 of IPC (dacoity) and other various offences dealing with unlawful assembly.

On the basis of material on record, the Court had ordered to framed charges against Suresh alias Bhatura under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 427 (mischief causing damage), 454 of the IPC read with sections 149 and 395 of IPC.

Delhi Police had filed the chargesheet under section143/147/149/454/395 of IPC against accused Suresh.

The complainant Asif had stated that on February 25, 2020 evening, a huge crowd of people carrying iron rods and lathi came at his shop in Main Babarpur Road, Delhi and attacked it, broke open the shutter lock and looted the shop.

According to the prosecution, the shop was owned by Bhagat Singh and given on rent to Asif. As per the complaint, the shop was looted.

The prosecution has said that Bhagat Singh, who was the owner of the shop, had given a statement that there were certain people who were inciting others to damage and loot the shop because it was owned by a Muslim. (ANI)

