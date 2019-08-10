North Goa suffered Rs 10 cr loss due to heavy rains: MoS

Naik, who held a review meeting with the North Goa district administration on Saturday, said that people who were shifted to shelter homes after their houses were flooded due to incessant rains over the last week have returned home.

"The preliminary estimates of the damage caused by the rains and flooding have been put at around Rs 10 crore," Naik said, adding that the Bicholim sub-district was the most affected by the flooding.

"The major losses were caused by damage to paddy and horticulture crops," Naik said.

Goa received surplus rains this monsoon with rainfall in the region already crossing the 100-inch mark. Two persons died due to the floods triggered by the heavy rains.