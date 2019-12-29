North India shivers in extreme cold, normal life hit

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) North India shivered due to bone chilling cold on Sunday as the minimum temperatures plummeted across the region, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the national capital, Lodhi Road recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius, Palam 3.2 degrees and Safdarjung 3.4 degrees.

Dense fog enveloped the city reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement.

According to Met officials, the temperature dipped by one to two degrees at a few places in West Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

There was no respite from the cold wave conditions although the mercury increased by two to three degrees at many places in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and a fewer isolated places in Rajasthan. The Met Department also informed that there was no significant change in temperature over remaining parts of North-West India. A 'Code Red' warning has also been issued by the IMD for Sunday for the cold wave conditions in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. 'Code Red', under the IMD's classification, is the highest level and a warning for the public to take action in adverse weather. According to an IMD bulletin on Saturday night, severe cold wave conditions were likely in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, north Gujarat and Odisha. Also rain has been forecast for December 31 and January 1.