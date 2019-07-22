North Konkan: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, issues warning for fishermen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places across districts in North Konkan, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

IMD Mumbai has predicted rainfall and thundershower, likely to occur at most places over North Konkan today.

"Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar and Thane on July 23 and July 24," said IMD in a weather warning bulletin.



The weather department has also forecasted, generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains in Mumbai and Suburbs for next 24 hours. Minimum and maximum temperature in the financial capital is likely to hover at 32.7 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius, respectively.

A warning has been issued by the weather forecasting agency for the fishermen of Maharashtra Coastal stating that the fishermen are not advised to venture into the sea during the next five days.

"Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over the Southwest and Westcentral Arabian Sea during the next five days. Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over South-West and adjoining Central Arabian sea during next five days," IMD said in its advisory. (ANI)

