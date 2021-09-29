North Korea's Kim Jong Un rejects US dialogue proposal

Seoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has rejected the US proposal for a dialogue, calling it an attempt to mask hostility, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.



The US has condemned the recent missile tests conducted by North Korea but stressed that it was open to the possibility of an end-of-war declaration between North and South Korea such as that proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations General Assembly.

Kim also said channels of communication with South Korea can be restored from the start of October, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, speaking at the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session, once again proposed declaring the end of the war on the Korean Peninsula in the presence of the US and China. In his opinion, this will make it possible to achieve irreversible progress in the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. (ANI/Sputnik)

