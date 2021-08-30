North Telangana districts alerted in view of heavy rainfall warning

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted a video conference along with Director General of Police Mahender Reddy with all Districts Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Police Commissioners and Chief Engineers of Irrigation Department on weather conditions of the north Telangana districts.

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (IANS) The Telangana government on Monday alerted its northern districts in view of the heavy rainfall forecast for the region.

The weather conditions of erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Nizambad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam were reviewed.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to be vigilant as the Met Department has forecast heavy rainfall in the region.

He directed the Collectors and other officials to alert people residing in low-lying areas. Electricity Department officials were asked to be careful and closely monitor the situation, and all field level officers to remain at headquarters.

Somesh Kumar wanted all Collectors to conduct teleconference with all officials to closely monitor the situation in the districts and take necessary steps.

Officials from various departments including Disaster Management, Fire Services, Transport, and Health and Family Welfare attended the video conference too.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Medak, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy districts in next 24 hours.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Mancherial, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

Thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning, are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts, the IMD said in a bulletin. It warned of light flooding/inundation in low-lying areas.

--IANS

ms/vd