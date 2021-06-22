NorthCap Univ inks global pact to embrace digital transformation, reshape higher education in India

According to NCU, this has been done to revise the University's educational offerings and scale up the quality of its academic programs at par with global education in accordance with the changing demands of the national and global economy.

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The NorthCap University (NCU), one of India's leading universities, has stepped into the global education arena by joining hands with Cintana Alliance and Arizona State University.

This multilateral partnership will also enable NCU to embrace the Indian government's New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by adopting means for digital transformation of education, enhanced curricula, incorporating new innovative programs, and expanding its research programs and projects.

It is important to note that the higher education system in India is the second largest in the world and is currently undergoing a major transformation. Recently, NEP 2020 launched an ambitious plan to achieve a Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of 50 per cent by 2035, up from 26.3 per cent in 2018. Only through such high-quality courses designed with a global outlook would Indian universities be able to contribute to the target.

Indian higher education sector welcomed NCU's bold and progressive move to reshape the careers of present and future generations. This three-party collaboration came into being as a result of the rapid shift in prospects of higher education across the globe during the Covid-19 pandemic. The current crisis pressed the leading institutions to explore ways of bettering education quality without compromising on the health and safety of students and faculty members.

In these circumstances, technology emerged as the enabling factor in a big way as tech-enabled education would allow students to carve a secure and sharper future for themselves. Hence, under the current alliance, NCU's students will be able to access cutting-edge global content, joint degrees, accelerated masters and signature courses from ASU.

NCU is thrilled to form an association with ASU, as it one of the premium US-based public research universities, with a rank of 220 on QS Global World Rankings 2021. ASU has achieved the distinction by topping the list of the best U.S. universities in Innovation for six consecutive years (2016-21). It also ranked first in the U.S. and ninth globally by Times Higher Education for Global Impact.

Another strategic partner in this exciting journey ahead is Cintana Education, founded by Douglas Becker. It is a Public Benefit LLC (a company committed to creating public good and positively impacting society). The core idea which Cintana professes is that universities play an indispensable role in developing nations, communities, and individuals. It has been striving to bring more resources and valuable global academic experience to students all across the globe. Hence, Cintana Education, in alliance with ASU, has been relentlessly working to enable universities around the world to ramp up their quality, scale and resources.

NCU is among the top 200 Indian universities as per the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) instituted by the Ministry of Education, India. But its immediate goal is to become the Top Ranked Innovation-Focused Private University in North India by 2026. This international collaboration will help NCU achieve this ambitious goal. NCU has also initiated investment in building an ecosystem that thrives on 'Innovation' across academia and industry to achieve the same.

A key objective of this global knowledge-sharing coalition is to integrate a three-dimensional learning approach. It includes digital transformation, globalisation, and innovation. Today, with the education sector's evolving landscape, these three pillars have emerged as the fundamental basis of the modern education system.

The synergy of these like-minded organisations will help NCU redesign not only its curriculum but also enhance its student's learning experiences. The new study offerings and approach will provide students with broader and more well-rounded skillsets and perspectives, increasing their competitiveness and preparedness for future careers.

NCU is proud to be ACU's first university partner in India. The Gurgaon-based university views this long-term association as an enabler to gain best global practices in university management and administration, program strategy and delivery, and increased use of technology to facilitate education and employability. Besides, This tie-up will also benefit the NCU faculty base, as it will bring them high-quality professional development programs and opportunities for joint research. Various schools at NCU will forge deep collaboration with top-ranked ASU schools such as Thunderbird School of Global Management, W. P. Carey School of Business, and Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, to name a few.

To meet global standards of education, NCU is geared up to build a smart campus powered by a digitally-enhanced learning environment, which provides optimum technology facilities, catering to the needs of students and faculty members.

--IANS

san/in