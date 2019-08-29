Northeast Cong general secretary challenges abrogation of Art 370 in SC

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Northeast Congress general secretary Padi Richo on Thursday filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the recent abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former minister of Arunachal Pradesh Richo's plea highlights the grievance of the people of the Northeastern states who fear that the special status enjoyed by many of the said states is now threatened on account of "an erroneous interpretation of constitutional mechanisms as given by the Union government."



Earlier this month, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court by Kashmiri lawyer, Shakir Shabir, against the Presidential order by which Article 370 was withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, seeking direction to declare it "illegal and unconstitutional".



On August 5, President Ram Nath Kovind had signed on the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) order, 2019. The order, issued under Article 370(1)(d) of the Constitution, paved the way for taking away 'special status' granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

The reorganisation bill provides for the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh without legislature and a separate one for Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into existence as separate Union Territories on October 31. (ANI)

