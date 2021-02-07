Northeast to benefit largely as India developing 4000 km of inland waterways: Mansukh Mandaviya

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Minister of ports, shipping, and waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that the Central government is developing 4,000 kilometres of inland waterways for motor transportation to ensure smooth transportation in Northeast India.



"The government of India is developing a total of 4000 km of inland waterways for motor transportation so that there can be smooth transportation and Northeast India including Tripura will largely be benefited out of it including the farmers producing organic produce," he said.

Mandaviya said that the government has decided that medicines should have their generic name on the medicine strips.

"Instead of having the medicines having the brand name on its strips, it should have its generic name in large font", he said.

The Union Minister said that the floating jetty over river Gomati at Sonamur in Tripura shall have a permanent terminal within this year and fund allocation has already been made in the budget.

He further added that through the inland waterways, Sonamura (by the river Gomati) will be connected to river Yamuna in Bangladesh and from there through the Haldia port (West Bengal) up to Banaras which is at a distance of 1400 km from there.

The 90 km long waterways protocol route connecting Sonamura in India and Daudkandi in Bangladesh was included in the list of Indo-Bangla protocol (IBP) routes in May last year became operational on September 5 last year when Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb received the first vessel at Sonamura port.

The Union Minister also informed that India and Bangladesh are jointly developing the protocol route and at an expenditure ratio of 80:20 respectively. (ANI)

