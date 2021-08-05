Northeast to witness enhanced rainfall, MP to see more showers

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread/widespread rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next five days, with reduction thereafter and fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand on Friday and Bihar for three days from Saturday onwards.

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls was also very likely over northeastern states till August 9 with enhanced rainfall activity from August 10, the IMD said in a release.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh is very likely during next five days with isolated heavy rainfall over these areas during the same period and isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir till August 9 with isolated heavy rainfall also likely over east Rajasthan on Friday and subdued rainfall is likely to continue till August 10, except over northern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where rainfall is likely to sustain, it said.

Reduced rainfall activity likely to continue over peninsular India and adjoining east central India (except Odisha), Maharashtra, and Gujarat during next 4-5 days, the IMD added.

The top 15 heavy rainfall stations across India based on the rainfall recorded from 08.30 a.m. on Wednesday till 08.30 a.m. on Thursday are: Aklera (Baran) & Diamond Harbour - 14 mm each; Banka - 13 mm; Harinkhola, Chachoda (Guna) - 12 mm; Bhanpura, Jolly Grant, Nainwa, and Rishikesh - 11 mm each; Indergarh, Asnawar, Bakani, Ladpura, Nagrara Fort, and Uniara - 10 mm each.

