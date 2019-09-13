Northern Army Commander reviews security in Kashmir

The Army Commander accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander, Lt. Gen. K.J.S. Dhillon visited formations in North Kashmir deployed along the Line of Control and the hinterland.

"He was briefed about the recent counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist operations as also the overall security situation by respective commanders on the ground. The Army Commander complimented the commanders and troops for their round the clock vigil on the Line of Control and the humanitarian assistance being provided to the people of Kashmir," said a statement by the government.

The GoC-in-Chief "appreciated" the actions taken by the units and formations in ensuring safety and well being of the people. The Army Commander also lauded the "exemplary synergy" amongst all security forces and civil administration who are working under a difficult situation in the valley. He alos reaffirmed the need to be fully prepared to defeat the evil designs of India's enemy and all "anti-national forces".