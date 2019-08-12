Northern army commander reviews security in Valley

Lt Gen Singh visited formations in North and South Kashmir and was briefed about the current situation as also the recent counter terrorist operations. The army commander complimented the troops for the humanitarian assistance being provided to the locals and appreciated the actions taken by the units and formations in ensuring safety and well-being of the people.

He was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon, during his visit. He extolled the troops for their relentless efforts in thwarting the enemy's designs and maintaining constant vigil in the harsh terrain and weather.

The army commander reinforced the need to be fully prepared for the emerging security challenges and lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces.