Northern Army Commander visits forward location in Ladakh, urges troops to live up to motto of 'Nation First'

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Friday visited the forward location in Ladakh sector and urged the troops to live up to the motto of "Nation First".

The Army Commander was accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC, Fire and Fury Corps."Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, GOC-in-C, HQ NC visited forward locations in Ladakh Sector today. He was briefed by Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC Fire and Fury Corps, on the operational preparedness being maintained in the sector to deal with any threat to national security," an official statement said.The Army Commander met and interacted with troops deployed on the forward posts and complimented them for their dedication and tenacity in these challenging conditions."Appreciating the high standard of operational preparedness, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said that there was no doubt in his mind that any misadventure by the enemy will get a befitting response. He urged the troops to uphold the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army and live up to the motto of 'Nation First'," the official statement read.On August 8, the Army Commander had visited troops deployed in forward locations in Bhimber Gali and Chandrakot sector and exhorted all ranks to remain to meet the emerging security challenges.On August 7, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had visited formation headquarters in Kupwara and Baramulla sectors to review the security situation. (ANI)