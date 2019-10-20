Northern Army Commander visits troops at forward posts in Siachen, reviews operational preparedness

Srinagar [Jammu Kashmir], Oct 20 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Sunday visited troops deployed at the forward posts in Siachen and reviewed operational preparedness.



He also visited the heritage abode of late Col Chhewang Rinchen at Sumur, Nubra Valley.

Indian Army's Northern Command in a tweet said, "#LtGenRanbirSingh, #ArmyCdrNC visited troops deployed at Forward posts in Siachen; reviewed op preparedness & lauded all ranks for their tenacity; paid homage at #SiachenWarMemorial & visited heritage abode of Late Col Chhewang Rinchen, MVC Bar, SM at Sumur, Nubra Valley."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to inaugurate the Col Chewang Rinchen Bridge built between Durbuk and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh on October 21.

The bridge will reduce travel time by about half and help in the development of border areas and villages across Shyok river. It is 45 km east of Line of Actual Control with China, said Army sources.

The bridge built by the Border Roads Organisation can accommodate vehicles of 70 tonnes class and is 4.5 metres wide. (ANI)

