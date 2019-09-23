Northern Commander apprises J&K Governor about security

As per defence sources, Lt Gen Singh apprised the governor about the security scenario along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The governor told the Army Commander to work in close co-ordination with police and the civil defence," said a defence official.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under unprecedented security cover ever since Parliament withdrew special status to the state by reading down Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.

The Army has reported a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan from across the LoC since then. Army and paramilitary forces have been keeping close tab on all activities in the region, particularly because of the aggressive stance adopted by Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. Pakistan has accused India of resorting to massive human rights' violations in Kashmir valley by imposing a communication blockade.