Northern Railway introduces 'Head on Generation' technology in 32 pairs of trains to cut energy bills

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): In an effort to cut down on its energy bills, the Delhi Division of Northern Railway has achieved an unprecedented feat by converting and successfully running 32 pairs of premium and express trains on the 'head on generation' (HOG) system.

In a press statement, SC Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi, said: "The HOG system does not require any diesel oil consumption and as such will reduce air pollution and also noise pollution. It also provides uninterrupted illumination in the coaches."He further said that this system is expected to save around Rs 65 crore per annum on diesel consumption of generator cars.The power supply tapped from the power lines through a pantograph to a train engine is used to run the engine and haul the coaches. The power supply will be distributed to the trailing coaches for power needs.The HOG technology has been introduced in all the trains fitted with LHB coaches and hauled by electric traction.At present, 11 pairs of Shatabdi, 8 pairs of Rajdhani, two pairs of Duronto, one pair of Humsafar and 10 pairs of Express trains are running on the HOG system in the Delhi Division. (ANI)