Northern Railways to restart sale of platform tickets at 8 stations of Delhi division

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Amid the decrease in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Northern Railway on Saturday decided to re-start the sale of platform tickets at eight major stations of the Delhi Division.



General Manager of Northern Railway Ashutosh Gangal said, "The Northern Railways has decided to re-start the sale of platform tickets at eight major stations of Delhi Division. The rates of the platform ticket have been enhanced to Rs 30 per platform ticket in order to prevent unnecessary crowding at the station."

Now passengers can avail the platform ticket facility at New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, and Delhi Cantt railway stations.

"The decision from the Northern Railways has been taken after reviewing the situation of COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate the passenger services," Gangal stated.

"At other stations, a decision will be taken as per the demand," he added. (ANI)

