Norway says bow-and-arrow attack appears to be 'act of terrorism'

The PST said in a press release that the attack, which has claimed five lives and injured two others, "appears at the moment as an act of terrorism", the Xinhua news agency reported.

Copenhagen, Oct 14 (IANS) Wednesday's bow-and-arrow attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg appears to be "an act of terrorism", Norway's intelligence service PST said on Thursday.

The PST said the threat level in Norway is still considered moderate, but added that the intelligent service is investigating whether the attack may inspire others to commit serious acts of violence.

"PST still considered it possible that extreme Islamists and right-wing extremists will try to carry out terrorist attacks in Norway," it said in the press release.

According to police, the apprehended suspect, who was identified as a 37-year-old with Danish citizenship, recently converted to Islam and acted as a sole perpetrator.

The assailant was already known to police "on the basis of concerns related to radicalization," said Ole Bredrup Saeverud, police chief in the South-East Police District.

Saeverud also said all the victims were aged between 50 to 70 years old and none of them were known to the assailant.

