Not a package, another hoax: Rahul Gandhi on relief measures

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) A day after union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced eight relief measures worth Rs 6,28,993 crore, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the government saying it is not a package but another hoax.

"No family can spend Finance Minister's economic package on living, food, medical bills, school fees. Not a package, just another hoax," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.