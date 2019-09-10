'Not a single bullet fired in Kashmir in 1 month'

New Delhi: Asserting that the administration has successfully dealt with the law and order situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, advisor to J-K governor Farooq Khan on Monday said that not a single bullet has been fired by security forces for over a month and slammed Pakistan for spreading lies.

He stressed that all measures in Kashmir were aimed at safeguarding the lives of people and normalcy was slowly returning to the Valley.

"We have been successful in that (safeguarding lives). More than a month has now passed, but not even a single bullet has been fired by security forces and police to deal with the law and order situation. It is a big thing. It is the reality," he said, adding they "will not be cowed down" by the Pakistani propaganda.

His remarks came on a day United Nations Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed concern on the restrictions and asked India to ease the current lockdown. In her opening statement at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council, she asked both India and Pakistan to ensure that human rights of the Kashmiri people are respected and protected. Khan told reporters that the Indian government is exposing the propaganda by Pakistan which "has bitterly failed to internationalise the issue of Kashmir by spreading lies". "China too has failed... Everyone in the world knows it well that Pakistan is spreading propaganda and has been a master of lies," he said. Normal life has remained affected in Kashmir since August 5, when the special status for Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped and restrictions were imposed. However, Khan told reporters that trade and business activity will resume soon. "The situation in the Valley is slowly getting normalised. You will soon see children attending schools and normal trade and business will resume soon," Khan said. He termed the firing by terrorists on a family in Sopore, in which a two-and-a-half-year-old child was injured, as an act of frustration.