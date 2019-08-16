Not a single untoward incident has taken place in J&K in last 10 days: Shafiq Mir, Chairman of All J& K Panchayat Conference.

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Maintaining government's claim of peace in Jammu and Kashmir post scrapping of its special status, Shafiq Mir, Chairman of All J& K Panchayat Conference said on Friday that not a single untoward incident was reported from the state in the last 10 days.

"Our team has toured interior areas of Kashmir valley. No untoward incident has been reported from any corner of the state in the last 10 days," said Shafiq Mir."We reached the interior areas of the state, in the north and in the south and in every corner of the state, and we came to know that not a single untoward incident has taken place," he added.He, however, said that the 'telecommunication blockade' must be lifted to quell rumours."Till the time information blockade is there, rumour mongers will spread rumours. The government must restore telephone services in order to put a check on such rumours. Through telephone, people can contact their relatives and known ones and can tell them about the real situation," said Mir."All the apprehensions regarding the situation have been proved wrong," he added.Meanwhile, the government has decided to lift restrictions imposed in the region, in a phased and gradual manner, after Friday prayers.The restrictions are imposed in the wake of abrogation of Article 370, which gave it special status and the region was reorganized into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)