Not afraid, will not hide, says Uttrakhand Congress leader on quitting party

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Former Uttrakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyaya, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, said that he was not afraid and would not hide his decision.



Earlier, responding to the question if he would join the BJP, Upadhyaya had said that he could start his own party. "Why would I go to BJP," said Upadhyaya.

"I am not afraid. If I have to take any decision I will take it in open here in Delhi and will not hide from anyone," he said.

Speaking to ANI, he further said, "Internal factions are there everywhere, there is a reason for me being upset. People get upset when they work and their work doesn't get recognized."

Upadhayay emphasized that Congress needs self-introspection and should learn from its past mistakes.

Upadhayay said, "Since 1978 I have been with the Congress party, I worked with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. I worked with dedication. MLAs, ministers left, but the organization did not break and that organization saved the government of Uttarakhand."

He further said that the party has not learnt from its past experience. "The party needs to introspect," he added.

Senior Uttrakhand leaders are present in Delhi according to sources and are likely to meet High command today. (ANI)

