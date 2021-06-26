Not allowed to meet LG, send us to jail: Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Protesting farmers on Saturday gheraoed Raj Bhavans in different states on completion of 7 months of their agitation and tried to give memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor. In Delhi, the farmers under the leadership of Yudhveer Singh were not allowed to meet the LG, after which Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said, "Either let the farmers meet the Lieutenant Governor or send us to Tihar Jail."

Farmer leader Yudhveer Singh and others who were sitting at Ghazipur border, had come to meet the LG. Singh said that the farmers will submit a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, but the farmers were not given time. However, the Delhi Police kept all the farmers with them.

The farmers have alleged that their leaders have been held by the Delhi police and are being taken from one place to another, and were not allowed to meet the LG. After that Rakesh Tikait held a meeting at Ghazipur border.

Rakesh Tikait, after the meeting, said, "We have made it clear that either the farmers be allowed to meet the Lieutenant Governor or they should be sent to Tihar Jail. There will be no protest to get them released."

"We have also decided in the meeting that, we will hold two yatras in the month of July. One will start from Shamli on July 9, and will reach Singhu border on July 10, passing through Baghpat. The other yatra will start on July 24 from Bijnor and will reach Ghazipur border on July 25 through Meerut. I will come to Ghazipur border on July 25."

Meanwhile, in view of the sensitive situation in Delhi, the security of the Lieutenant Governor's residence has been beefed up. No one is being allowed to meet him.

--IANS

