Not an SC matter: CJI junks plea for SIT in Mewat conversion case

The plea claimed that the dominant Muslim community in the area have overpowered Hindus and sought a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the alleged atrocities on Hindus by the Muslim community.

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL alleging the situation of Hindus in Mewat, including women and girl children has become extremely miserable and it has become difficult for their survival.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said: "This is not a matter for the Supreme Court to take up."

The petitioner had sought direction from the top court to constitute a special investigating team consisting of members from CBI and NIA under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge to probe question of forceful conversion of Hindu residents, forceful and illegal execution of sale deeds of Hindus properties, rape of Hindu women and minor girls, the encroachment made on public land, and the conditions of temples.

The plea moved through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain claimed that the fundamental rights of Hindus residing in district Mewat, Nuh in Haryana is being continuously eroded by members of Muslim community who are in a dominating position.

"The state government as well as district administration and local police have failed to exercise the powers vested in them by law due to which the life and liberty of every Hindu and particularly the women and Dalits is in jeopardy and they are bound to lead life under sword of dominant group," said the plea.

The plea claimed that Muslims under the patronage of Tablighi Jamaat have gradually increased their strength and now the position is that the Hindu population is decreasing, and it has come down from 20 per cent to 10-11 per cent since the last census 2011.

"A number of Hindus have been forcibly converted to Islam and a number of Hindu women and minor girls have been abducted and raped. The Hindu women are not safe at all. The Muslims at a large number have committed atrocities on members of Schedule caste," said the plea.

--IANS

ss/in