Not called for all-party meeting at West Bengal Legislative Assembly, alleges ISF party MLA Nawsad Siddique

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): Indian Secular Front party MLA Nawsad Siddique on Monday said that he was not called for the all-party meeting at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.



In a letter addressed to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly speaker Biman Banerjee, he said, "I have heard from media sources about the all party meeting which was held today at West Bengal Legislative Assembly. I have not received any such official communication or mail from the office of WBLA regarding this meeting even though I am the lone MLA representing Sanjukta Morcha in the House. I would be grateful to you could enlighten me about the all party meeting held today."

Days after state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said his party has no connection with Indian Secular Front (ISF), West Bengal Congress leader Abdul Mannan on Sunday said that the Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) will remain allies until the party high command orders to dissolves it. Mannan met ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui and ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique at the Furfura Sharif.

Speaking about Mannan's visit, Nawsad Siddique had said on June 27 that the senior Congress leader had come to greet him as he is the lone MLA from the Sanyukta Morcha and also gave him tips to raise matters in the Legislative Assembly. He also had said that Chowdhury's remarks are his own opinions and he just wanted to shift the blame of the assembly poll debacle on the ISF rather. (ANI)

