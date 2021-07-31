Not concerned with TN BJP chief's fast over Mekedatu: Bommai

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Reacting on Tamil Nadu state BJP state President K. Annamalai's announcement of fasting opposing the implementation of Mekedatu project, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that he is not concerned about it.

"I am only concerned over implementation of the Mekedatu project. Annamalai is fasting or not, it is none of my concern. We have rights over the water. Our share has been allocated. We have already prepared a detailed project report on Mekedatu. After getting approvals, we will surely begin the Mekedatu project. There is no question of second thought on that, no matter who sits on fasting," Bommai stated.